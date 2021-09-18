AGF Investments Inc. Sells 7,111 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,847 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 755,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,775 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,287 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

