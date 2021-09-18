AGF Investments Inc. Takes $5.11 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Twitter by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,859,013. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

