AGF Investments Inc. Takes $5.11 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Twitter by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,859,013. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
Further Reading: Hold Rating
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.