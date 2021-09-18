AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Open Text worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,098 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 78.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at $820,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Open Text stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

