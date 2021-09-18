AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,946,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after buying an additional 242,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,960,000 after buying an additional 158,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $86.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. CIBC upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

