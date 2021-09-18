AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,901 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TFI International worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 8,696.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.