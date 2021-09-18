Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,827 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $70,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A has been the topic of several research reports. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

A stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.86. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

