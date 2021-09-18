Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 330.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A has been the topic of several research reports. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $173.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.86. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.44 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.