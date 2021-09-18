Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $173.94 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $95.44 and a one year high of $179.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

