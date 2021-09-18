Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $173.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.44 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

