Agrello Reaches Market Cap of $11.02 Million (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and $652,645.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00059149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00132416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 103,215,765 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

