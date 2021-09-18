Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:RICOU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:RICOU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RICOU remained flat at $$10.27 during trading hours on Friday. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,258. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

