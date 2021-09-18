AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the August 15th total of 48,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

