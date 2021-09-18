AIOZ Network Market Capitalization Achieves $34.67 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $34.67 million and approximately $528,960.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00058656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00131082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,134,255 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

