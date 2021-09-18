Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $261.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

