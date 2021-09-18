Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.47

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and traded as high as $40.50. Air T shares last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 32,483 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $88,376.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $482,080. Company insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air T in the first quarter worth $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air T by 31.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air T in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air T by 1,771.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

