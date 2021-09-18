Airbloc (ABL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,437.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $11,437.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00130936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046523 BTC.

ABL is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

