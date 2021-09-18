Alchemix Price Down 1.9% This Week (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for $299.45 or 0.00622815 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a total market cap of $84.95 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00130761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

