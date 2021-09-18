Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Holdings Decreased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 916,180 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,420,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,336,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

