Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 916,180 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AQN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.31 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.