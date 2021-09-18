Alien Worlds Market Cap Reaches $206.73 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $206.73 million and approximately $123.36 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00070921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00120322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00173953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.70 or 0.07039990 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,924.46 or 0.99798220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.18 or 0.00856242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

