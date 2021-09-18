Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Short Interest Update

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the August 15th total of 28,810,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALIT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.36. 21,114,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,722,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($33.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

