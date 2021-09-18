Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 629.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,928,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $719.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $683.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.44 and a 52-week high of $735.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

