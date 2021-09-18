Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology stock opened at $719.38 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.44 and a 1-year high of $735.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $683.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

