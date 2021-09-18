ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 36.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $5,843.40 and $1.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00130647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.