All Sports Market Cap Tops $20.58 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $20.58 million and $981,847.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

