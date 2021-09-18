Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.64

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.64 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 106.60 ($1.39). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 318,993 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £562.28 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

