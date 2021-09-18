AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Up 16.6% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $298,451.73 and approximately $13.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

