AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. AllSafe has a market cap of $303,557.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 16% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

