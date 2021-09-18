AllSafe Trading 16.6% Higher This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $298,451.73 and $13.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00050631 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000474 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

