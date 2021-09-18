Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 8,827,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,990. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after acquiring an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after buying an additional 697,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 705,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after buying an additional 97,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after buying an additional 296,024 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

