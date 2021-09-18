Alpaca Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.49 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $160.96 million and approximately $22.49 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00121679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00174282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.32 or 0.07133946 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,269.09 or 1.00150292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.95 or 0.00846437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.