Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $372,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $58.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,829.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,814. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,778.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,478.93. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

