Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 773,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEI. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alset EHome International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Alset EHome International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alset EHome International during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alset EHome International during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alset EHome International by 104.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEI opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. Alset EHome International has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $29.49.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

