Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,462.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,445.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,338.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

