Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $147,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,462.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,445.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,338.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

