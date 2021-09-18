Amedisys’ (AMED) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $265.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.85% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ AMED traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.13. 680,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,133. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $166.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after buying an additional 354,431 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $48,004,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amedisys by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.