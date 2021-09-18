Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameren by 837.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,978 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 20,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after buying an additional 3,946,040 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,098,968 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.