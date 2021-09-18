American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 5,389 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Oppenheimer worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oppenheimer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Oppenheimer by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $340.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

