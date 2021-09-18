American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 79,786 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $493.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

