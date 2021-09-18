American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $336,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,915 shares of company stock worth $771,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

