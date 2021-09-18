American Century Companies Inc. Sells 86,183 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,183 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,969,000 after acquiring an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

