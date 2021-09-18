American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,942 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of American International Group worth $34,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in American International Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $53.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.