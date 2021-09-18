American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AMLM opened at $0.19 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.
About American Lithium Minerals
