American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMLM opened at $0.19 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the development, acquisition, and exploration of mining properties in the United States. It develops lithium and boron resources. The company was founded on March 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.