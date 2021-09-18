American National Insurance Co. Buys New Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 246,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,000. American National Insurance Co. owned about 0.18% of Constellium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.67. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.