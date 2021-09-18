American National Insurance Co. Buys New Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of NSRGY opened at $122.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $128.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.