American National Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,289 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average is $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

