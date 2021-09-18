American National Insurance Co. Takes $4.65 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,709 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $48.44 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

