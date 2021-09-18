American National Insurance Co. Takes $4.75 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000. American National Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $667,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $7,686,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.