American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $17,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 79,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 15.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.90.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

