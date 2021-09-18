Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 168.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.17% of Americold Realty Trust worth $16,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.23, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

